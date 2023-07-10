Dec. 7, 1935 - July 7, 2023

FORSYTH — Elsie M. Westerman, 87, of Forsyth, IL, passed away at 3:45 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2023, in Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

A service to honor Elsie's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Forsyth United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. Interment will be in Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL.

Memorials may be made to Forsyth United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Elsie was born December 7, 1935, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Henry and Nola (McCoy) Hockaday.

She retired as a bookkeeper from Christy Foltz, Inc.

Elsie married Donald F. Westerman on June 24, 1956. He preceded her in death on November 24, 2017.

She was a member of the Forsyth United Methodist Church where she often played the piano, the Lady Landowners Association, a 4-H Leader, a member of Hickory Point Historical Society, a member of Home Betterment, and volunteered at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Elsie loved putting together puzzles, her time with family and grandkids, was a Cubs fan, and enjoyed quilting and sewing.

Surviving are her daughters: Cindie Zelhart (Dave) of Maroa, IL, Beth Crose (Bob) of Forsyth, IL and Amy Hyde (Toby) of Beason, IL; sister, Mary Ellen Silver of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren: Matt Zelhart, Marie Zelhart (Jeremy Durbin), Sarah Douglas (Eric), Rachel Marlar (Cody), Dena Hyde and Bridgette Harnacke (Jacob); great-grandchildren: Everett Durbin, Lily Douglas, Delilah Douglas, Nola Marlar, Gracie Hyde, Garrett Hyde, Gabe Harnacke, and Brielle Harnacke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandson, Zach, two sisters, her brother, and an infant daughter.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Hickory Point Christian Village and to the staff of Safe Haven Hospice for all their care and compassion.