MATTOON — Elsie Marie Carter, 94, of Mattoon, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon, IL. Visitation will be held from 11:30 to 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston, IL.

Elsie was born June 10, 1927, in Lafayette Township, IL, the daughter of Charles Edward and Fern Elsie (Annis) Furry. Elsie married Charles D. Carter on January 19, 1947, in Mattoon, and he preceded her on February 19, 2008.

She is survived by her six children: Jeanne Berk, Thomas (Gail) Carter, Richard Carter, Donald (Sonya), Cynthia (Liam) Downey, and Barbara Carter (Marc D. Moskovitz); 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Newby; brothers, William Furry and Carl Furry; and daughter-in-law, Cecelia Carter.

