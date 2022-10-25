Jan. 11, 1928 - Oct. 17, 2022

DECATUR — Elta Burneita (Neita) Doddek, 94, of rural Decatur, died at 6:49 p.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, in Advent Celebration Hospital, Celebration, FL.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur.

Neita was born on January 11, 1928, in Jackson County Arkansas to Elbert and Bertie Downey Gentry. Her father passing before her birth and her mother shortly after, Neita never knew her parents and was raised by family members.

She retired from Canteen Corp where she was a cafeteria worker at Caterpillar Inc. in Decatur, always known for her smile and friendly service. Neita liked growing flowers, reading and sewing, in particular quilts and dresses for her granddaughters. Neita was truly a loving person and sacrificed much during her life as she cared for and watched many members of her family pass before her death. Most surprising to people, was when in her 90s, she would proudly tell people "I ride Roller Coasters." She was a member of the Decatur West congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Neita married Richard Doddek in Decatur, IL, on September 19, 1948. He preceded her in death. Also preceding her was her parents; daughter Joyce; and son Jonny; as well as all of her and her husband's brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Pflaum of Kissimmee, FL; and son, David Doddek of Decatur, IL; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

