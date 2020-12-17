DECATUR - Elvon Edgar Fulton passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 5:17 a.m. at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Elvon was the son of S. Edgar and Edna B. (Mundorf) Fulton. He was born on January 11, 1940 at Jarman Hospital in Tuscola, IL.

Elvon graduated from Arthur High School in Arthur, IL in 1958 where he played percussion in the band. He attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL from 1958-59.

Elvon's farming with his father and uncle, Earl Fulton, was interrupted in 1962 when he joined the Illinois National Guard and spent six months in training at Ft. Jackson, SC. After serving and attending weekly, monthly and two-week summer camp training at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, he was honorably discharged as Sergeant E-5. He returned to farming. Having never married, Elvon devoted much of his life to caring for his aging parents, Edgar and Edna Fulton and his uncle and aunt, Earl and Helen Fulton, all now deceased.