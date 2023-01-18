Elwin Eugene Sanders

Nov. 14, 1941 - Jan. 17, 2023

SHELBYVILLE — Elwin "Sonny" Eugene Sanders, 81, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Sonny was born on November 14, 1941, in South Pekin, the son of Arthur Ray and Beulah Nett (Shrake) Sanders. He enjoyed fishing, bike riding and mushroom hunting. Sonny was a past member of the Church of Christ that was in Holliday.

He leaves behind his sister, Lola (Gary) Endsley of Lakewood; brother-in-law, Larry (Lynn) Agney of Shelbyville; uncle, David Shrake of Beecher City; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews and his extended family at Shelby County Community Services.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosetta Agney; and several aunts and uncles.

Sonny's family would like to thank the staff of Shelby County Community Services for the care, concern and love they have shown to Sonny through the years.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Bob Doane Cemetery in rural Beecher City. Memorials may be made in Sonny's name to Shelby County Community Services Day Program Activity Fund and mailed to Lockart-Green Funeral Home, 302 W. Main St., Shelbyville, IL, 62565.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.