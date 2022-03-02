WARRENSBURG — Elwood Forrest Albert, 83, of Warrensburg, IL, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Forrest was born on January 15, 1939 in Decatur, IL, to his parents Dorothy Mae (Wikoff) and Elwood Albert. He was a graduate of Deland Weldon High School.

Forrest married Mary Edith Pease on February 14, 1960. He worked at Caterpillar and farmed, and enjoyed horseback riding. Outside of farming, Forrest loved to cook and entertain.

Forrest never knew a stranger, most people will remember him with a smile on his face, a good story to tell and helping hand to give.

Forrest was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, his brothers Stuart and Hank and his son Frank Curtis Albert.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Edith; his daughter, Mary Elizabeth; daughter-in-law, Debbie Albert; grandsons: Curt (Liz) Albert, Christopher (Samantha) Albert; granddaughter, Heather Albert; and a great-grandson, Zachary Curtis Albert. His sisters: Beverly Goodman, Dollie (Mike) Tamburini, Emily (Dave) Steward; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will take place at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 4, 2022, at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home Decatur, IL. Visitation will be prior to the service for one hour. Burial will take place following the service in Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forsyth United Methodist Church or Franklin Graham's Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

