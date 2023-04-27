Oct. 14, 1949 - April 26, 2023

ILLIOPOLIS — Emily Ann (Turpin) Pickel, 73, of Illiopolis, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Sullivan, IL.

Emily was born October 14, 1949, to Forrest and Emma Turpin of Somerset, Kentucky. She had one sister, Sandra. She graduated from Baker High School in Fairborn, OH, in 1967. Emily married Donald Wayne Pickel on June 26, 1976.

Emily worked at various places throughout her life, including the Civil Service Department of Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH, and the Internal Revenue Service in Springfield, IL. In 2006, she retired as an administrative assistant from the Monsanto Company in Illiopolis, IL. Her main focus was on being a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed family time and viewing nature with her husband Don. Emily cherished the years she spent watching her sons play various sports.

Emily is survived by her husband, Donald Wayne; Nathan Robert Pickel (Jessica) of Decatur, IL, Micah Forrest Pickel of Dublin, OH; and grandsons: Joseph Charles Pickel and Jack Forrest Pickel, both of Dublin, OH.

Emily was preceded in death by her parents and sister.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Aspen Creek in Sullivan, IL.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Illiopolis. Burial will follow at Riverside cemetery in Illiopolis.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).

Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Illiopolis is in charge of arrangements.