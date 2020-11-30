FORSYTH — Emily "Darlene" Deal, 82, passed away surrounded by her husband and children, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Darlene was born October 30, 1938 in rural Beecher City, the daughter of Henry Ule and Nellie Myrtle Rhodes. She married the love of her life, Clarice L. Deal on July 20, 1955 in St. Elmo. He survives. They were married 65 years.

Darlene's pride and joy was her family. Besides her husband, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her five children, Brad (Julie) of Springfield, Doug (Tonya) of Springfield, Scott (Judi) of Dallas, GA, Teresa (Brad) McCool of Forsyth, and Stephen (Christine) of Jacksonville; 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Alvin (Marie) Rhodes; a sister-in-law, Lois Rhodes; and many nieces and nephews.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Alice Orr and Joan Stebel; and two brothers, Eugene Rhodes and Uldridge Rhodes (infant).

Darlene took great delight in being involved in all the activities of her children and grandchildren. From preparing meals and hosting events for their children's athletic teammates to always being on the sidelines to cheer on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in sporting and school activities.