DECATUR - Emily Engelhardt, a life-long resident of Decatur, Illinois, died at the age of 97 from the after-effects of COVID-19 at St. Luke's Surrey Place in St. Louis.

Mrs. Engelhardt was the oldest member of Temple B'nai Abraham, having been a part of that historic congregation for 92-years. She lived her faith, protected her family, and devoted time and energy to many community causes.

She was the youngest child of Louis and Eva Greenberg, who founded Greenberg's Outlet Shoe Center in Decatur.

A 1941 graduate of Decatur High School and a gifted violinist, Emily intended to pursue a career in the arts at Millikin University where she was awarded a scholarship at the School of Music.

World War II interrupted when both of her older brothers, Bill and Max Greenberg, were called up to serve in the U.S. Army. Emily put college aside and returned to the family business to help her father keep the doors open while her brothers were deployed. But her love of music and the performing arts never diminished.

In 1957, Emily married Dr. Stanley Engelhardt of New York, who had recently established his optometrist practice in downtown Decatur. They were blessed with one son, Steven.