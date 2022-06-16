Aug. 6, 1924 - June 14, 2022

DECATUR — Emily Snipes, 97, of Decatur, passed away June 14, 2022, at her residence.

Emily was born August 6, 1924, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Lowell and Ruth (Jones) Danford. She worked at A.W. Cash Valve for 42-years before retiring. Emily was a member of the Moose Lodge, Eastern Star, White Shrine and several bowling leagues. She married Glenn Robb, Sr. and he preceded her in death. She then married Worthan "Joe" Snipes on May 27, 1988, in Salem, VA, and he preceded her in death on February 5, 2002.

Emily was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; children: Charles "Buddy" Robb, Kenny Robb, Trudy (Robb) Sparr, and Glenn "Junior" Robb, Jr.; granddaughter, Shannon Sparr-Mell; siblings: Christine (Danford) Young, Esther (Danford) Doore, and Charles Danford.

Surviving is her son, Danny (Brenda) Robb of Elizabethtown, IL; grandchildren: Dawn Steele of Marne, MI, Timothy Robb of Lecanto, FL, Danny (Sandy) Sparr of Willard, OH; and many other grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to her caregivers: her loving and devoted former daughter-in-law, Margaret Freeman; and the loving and attentive nurses of Elara Caring Hospice.

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Emily's memory to Disabled Veterans or Elara Caring Hospice.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.