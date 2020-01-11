Emmett Earl Zientara
DECATUR -- Emmett Earl Zientara, 91, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Fair Havens Senior Living.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with graveside services following the visitation at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown.

Emmett was born June 16, 1928, in Decatur, the son of August and Marie (Linthicum) Zientara. He married Thelma Mae Jones on December 31, 1945 in Decatur. She preceded him in death on August 24, 2018.

Emmett owned and operated Zientara Auto Sales for over 50 years. He was a member of the Wilder Travel Trailer Club and the Moose Club in Decatur, IL.

He is survived by his children: Jerry Zientara, Jim Zientara, Joe Zientara, LuAnn Korando, Penny Zientara, and Suzan Phebus. Emmett is also survived by several grand-children, great-grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren.

Emmett was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters, and two brothers.

Service information

Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
