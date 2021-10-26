DECATUR — Emmitt Gaffron, 97, of Decatur, passed away peacefully October 24, 2021, at St. John's Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Fr. Michael Trummer, celebrant. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m., Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in Emmitt's honor may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Emmitt was born December 24, 1923, in Decatur, the son of Millard Mead and Clara Grace (Clabaugh) Gaffron. He proudly served our country in the US Army during WWII. He married Florence "Fanny" Ann Bertoldo on Jan 12, 1947, and she preceded him in death March 22, 2013. Emmitt was a lineman for Illinois Power for over 40 years, retiring in 1986. He and Fanny were charter members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

He is survived by his son, Mark Gaffron and wife, Vicki of Forsyth; daughter, Mary Ann Sowers and husband, Randy of Decatur; and many nieces and nephews.

Emmitt was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, four sisters, a grandson and a granddaughter.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.