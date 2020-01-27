DECATUR — On Saturday, January 11th, 2020, Emmy Adrian Moore, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 66.

Emmy was born on May 1st, 1953 in Chicago, IL to Frank and Emma Adrian. She received her nursing degree from Millikin University where she met her husband, Scott, who were married on August 20th, 1977. They resided in Decatur, IL where Emmy worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital for several years and raised two sons, Adam and Nicholas. She also served as Chief Nursing Officer at Gibson Area Hospital from 2000-2004 and spent the last fifteen years as a hospital administrator consultant at Cardinal Health, Sg2, Navigant Consulting and most recently, PwC Consulting.

Emmy was preceded in death by her father, Frank, her mother, Emma, and her parents-in-law, Charlie and Sally Moore. She is survived by her husband Scott, her children, Adam (Claire) and Nick, her grandchildren, Conor and Owen, her brothers Frank (Sherry), Bob (Martha) and Tom (Jodi), her sisters, Nancy (Kevin) and Mary (Roger), her brother-in-law Rick (Renee) and several nieces and nephews.

To honor Emmy's memory, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society (http:/main.acsevents.org/goto/emmymoore). A celebration of Emmy's life will be held in May in Decatur, IL.

