DECATUR — Eric J. Briceno, 20, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Eric was born November 8, 1999, in Champaign, IL, the son of Eliseo Briceno and Elizabeth Pena. Eric graduated from MacArthur High School. In school he was involved in Future Farmers of America and the Robotics Program at John's Hill. Eric was very interested in agriculture. He loved all animals and loved to fish. He was preceded in death by his father.
Eric is survived by his parents, Elizabeth and Scott Neal of Decatur; brothers: Eliseo Briceno and Brandon Neal of TX; grandparents: Carmen Pena of Decatur and Josue Pena of Decatur, Maria (Pat) Baughman of Smithfield, and Felix, Jr and Maria Ana Briceno of TX; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many-many friends.
Private family services will be held with burial in Graceland Cemetery. You may view the livestream of the service at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at http:/webcast.funeralrecording.com/, event number is 28652, no password is necessary. In Eric's memory, memorials may be made to Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, Attn: Ashley Ocasio, 425 Spring Lake Drive, Itasca, IL 60143-2076, https:/www.giftofhope.orgonetary-donationsGraceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
