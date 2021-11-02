SPRINGFIELD — Eric Lloyd Guldenstein, 71, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. He was born February 23, 1950, in Detroit, MI, the son of Loydie Christ and Etheline (Geihsler) Guldenstein. He married Susan Shaw on April 24, 1994, and she survives.

Also surviving are three stepchildren: Teresa (Patrick) Hurley, Paul (Michelle) Shaw and Tammy (Travis) McGuire; five step-grandchildren; one brother, Paul (Diana) Guldenstein; two nieces; four nephews; four great-nieces; and five great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

After graduating in 1967, from Lutheran High School East in Harper Wood, MI, he went on to major in biology at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI. He later attended Concordia College in Ann Arbor, MI, and Concordia University in Seward, NE.

After graduation, he was called to teach and was the organist at Immanuel Lutheran School in Springfield from 1971 - 2021. He retired from teaching after 20 years of service. Eric received an MA from Sangamon State University, in environmental studies, and started his own business, Home Energy Solutions.

He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 2010, where he served in the choir, played the organ, and volunteered in many ways.

Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.

Lie in State: 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 5, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 5, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Reverend Paul Hemenway officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Immanuel Lutheran Church.

