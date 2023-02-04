Nov. 1, 1968 - Jan. 13, 2023

Eric Lynn Turner gained his wings after passing early Friday morning, January 13, 2023. Eric (ET) was born on November 1, 1968 at Decatur Memorial Hospital to Jennie and Willie Turner of Decatur.

Eric grew up in Decatur. He graduated from MacArthur High School in 1986. He had a natural love of music which earned him attendance at the Art Institute in Houston, TX. After attending the Institute, Eric returned to Decatur where he arranged and produced music with many underground Decatur artists; helping to develop and grow the independent rap scene in Decatur during the '90s. Eric also performed with his group Tru-Mobbizm across Illinois and the surrounding area.

Eric loved food. He worked at several Decatur restaurants cooking and often entertained friends and family with his dishes at parties and at home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Lee Turner; his aunt, Lucille Minter; and two of his uncles: Robert Spates, and Joe Spates. He leaves behind his mother, Jennie Turner (Decatur, IL); his brothers: Bruce Turner (Decatur, IL), Ken Turner (Kim) Warrenton, Virginia), Vincent Turner (Tracy) (Springfield, IL); his loving daughter, Tiara Turner (Decatur, IL); his son, Chris Oldham (Decatur, IL); grandchildren: Raynei Oldham (Decatur, IL), August Oldham (Decatur, IL), and Brayden Williams (Danville, IL).

Eric had a big heart and a strong will. He kept his heart open to all of his true friends. His heart and will sustained him during his time and will continue to sustain his family in the future. He will be missed.