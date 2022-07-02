May 3, 1978 - June 25, 2022

DECATUR — Eric Michael Winebrinner, 44, of Decatur, IL. Passed away on June 25, 2022, at his home from natural causes.

Eric was born May 3, 1978, son of Nancy (Whitehouse) Winebrinner, at St. Mary's hospital in Decatur, Il.

Eric attended Clinton, IL, Schools. He married the love of his life, Melody Sue (Coins) on March 14, 2008. Eric and Melody resided in Clinton, IL, with Melody's grandmother, Virginia Scarlett, and their two children Isaac and Joselyn, until moving to Decatur, IL, in 2016.

Eric was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, and brother. Furthermore, if you were blessed to be his friend, you knew the love and loyalty of his heart.

Eric leaves behind his wife Melody; and their two children: Isaac and Joselyn of Decatur, IL; His mother, Nancy Winebrinner of Clinton, IL; his brothers: Chris Winebrinner of Decatur, IL, and Richie Winebrinner of Clinton, IL. His mother in-law, Hope Harris; and grandmother in-law, Virginia Scarlett of Decatur, IL; and brothers-in-law: Tim Coins of Clinton, IL, and Greg Coins of Decatur, IL.

Eric was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy (Winebrinner) Massey of Clinton, IL.

There will be a visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by services at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Life Bridges Church, 200 S. Alexander, Clinton, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to support the family.