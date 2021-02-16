DECATUR - Eric Raymont Lane, 71, of Decatur, IL passed away February 13, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital.

Eric was born February 2, 1950 in Decatur, IL, the son of Raymond Archer and Marybelle (Shake) Lane. He married Paula McAnelly on April 19, 2003 in Decatur, IL.

Eric served as a taxi driver for the Decatur community. He enjoyed playing video games, model cars, and dancing at Ronnies.

Surviving are his wife, Paula; brothers, Daniel R. Lane (Carol) of Detroit, MI, Charles F. Lane (Judy) of Decatur, IL; sisters-in-law, Cheryl L. Lane, Janice D. Lane; 17 nieces and nephews; 19 great-nieces and nephews; and four great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, David A. Lane and James A. Lane.

Funeral services will be held 7:00 PM Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Cremation will follow services. Inurnment will be at Graceland Cemetery at a later date.

