DECATUR —- Erica A. Londono, 43, of Decatur passed away July 4, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Private family services will be held in Bello, Colombia at a later date.
Erica was born September 3, 1976 in Medellin, Colombia. She worked as a seamstress at Aramark in Decatur.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Junior II and two sons, Mateo and Juan Londono. Erica will be forever loved and missed by her family.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
