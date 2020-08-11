You have permission to edit this article.
Erick Ervin
Erick Ervin

DECATUR - Erick Ervin was born August 13, 1987 in Chicago Illinois, the 4th son of Janice Holliday and Gregory Ervin. Erick spent his early years in Chicago. After the death of his mother, Erick lived with his fraternal grandmother, Larcenia Powell and her husband, James Powell in Decatur Illinois.

Erick attended Roosevelt Elementary School and MacArthur High School where he played football. Erick was a member of Calvary C.O.G. and sang in the youth choir and Christmas programs. At 16 years of age Erick moved to Savannah, GA, to live with his aunt and uncle Shataundria and Wilford Morin where he completed high school.

After high school Eric worked as a truck driver and later began working as a roadside service assistant. Erick was tragically taken away from us August 4, 2020, while assisting a driver.

Erick was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Holliday and brother, Gregory Holliday. He is survived by his daughter, Ariel J. Dobson; father, Gregory Ervin; siblings: Chioke Holliday, Shari Holliday, Ellis Lyles, Titus Lyles, Jeffery Holliday, Quantis Haywood, Gregory Ervin, Jr, Jazma Brown Bolden and Joel Carrasquillo; grandmother, Larcenia Powell and her husband, James Powell, and honorary stepfather, Ellis Lyles Sr; a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Visitation will be from 11 am until the Homegoing Celebration at 12 pm, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required, and everyone entering will be screened for virus related symptoms and have their temperature taken.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.

