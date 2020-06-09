DECATUR — Erik C. Brechnitz, Jr. (Rik), 54, died May 20, 2020 in Miami, FL.
Erik was born February 2, 1966 in Decatur, IL, the son of Erik and the late Judith (Johnson) Brechnitz. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1984 and attended University of Missouri. He was proud to be a Sigma Chi and a friend of Bill W's.
Surviving are his parents, Erik and Nancy of Marco Island, FL, brother Christopher of Kansas City, MO, sister Beth (Brian) Utley of Austin, TX; nieces, Hannah (John) Utley Chirico, Emma, Meg and Kate Utley; Grand nephew Beckett Chirico; Uncles, P.K. Johnson III (Diane) of Belleville, IL, Benn Brechnitz, and Bill (Linda) Goretzke of South Carolina; Aunt, Shirley Brechnitz ; Cousin, K.C. (Susan) Brechnitz of North Carolina; Step-grandmothers Suzanne Brechnitz of Arkansas and Jean Goretzke of Decatur, IL.
Erik was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents Ruth and P.K. Johnson Jr, and Edith and George Brechnitz, Uncle Jan Brechnitz, Cousin, Edi Brechnitz, Great aunt, Marge Fitzgerald.
A Celebration of Life gathering will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Fletcher Park, Mt. Zion, Illinois. Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Teen Challenge, 3706 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL 32773, or Sigma Chi Foundation, 2249 Sheridan Rd, Evanston, IL 60201.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
