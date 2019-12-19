DECATUR -- Erma Eva Arvin, 97, lifelong resident of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Generations at McKinley Place.

Visitation will be from 9-11a.m., Sunday, December 22, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Garver Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Generations at McKinley Place.

Erma was born February 8, 1922, in Decatur, daughter of Sam Lewis and Della Laura (Scott) Miller. She married Robert Arvin in 1967 and he preceded her in death in 1988.

Erma worked as a secretary for Mississippi Valley Structural Steel and volunteered at DMH and St. Mary's Hospital. She was proficient in painting, sewing, knitting, and crossword puzzles.

Surviving are her three children: Michael Edward Bullock of Decatur, Scott Bullock and wife Carol of Peosta, IA, and Paula DeAnn Bullock of Decatur; four grandchildren: Shannon Dickerson and husband Matt, Joshua Bullock, Kendra Williams and husband Josh, Chad Bullock and wife Kayla; four great-grandchildren: Trevin Dickerson, Lucy and Harper Williams, and Eli Bullock. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Norma Berger and Margaret Miller, and brother Earl Miller.

