Erma J. Reed

DECATUR - Erma J. Reed transitioned to paradise on May 21, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Homegoing Services to celebrate Erma's life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Kingdom Come Ministries, 321 E. Leafland Ave., Decatur, IL. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the church. Erma's earthly remains will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Decatur.

The family of Erma Reed has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur, IL with her funeral arrangements. Please view Erma's obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com

