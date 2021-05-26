DECATUR - Erma J. Reed transitioned to paradise on May 21, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Please log in to keep reading.
Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever. {{featured_button_text}}
Homegoing Services to celebrate Erma's life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Kingdom Come Ministries, 321 E. Leafland Ave., Decatur, IL. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the church. Erma's earthly remains will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Decatur.
The family of Erma Reed has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur, IL with her funeral arrangements. Please view Erma's obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.