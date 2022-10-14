July 26, 1930 - Oct. 12, 2022

DECATUR — Erma "Jackie" Yokley, 92, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, at Life Foursquare Church, Decatur, with visitation two hours prior to service time at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorials in Jackie's honor may be made to: Love a Child, 12411 Commerce Lakes Drive, Fort Myers, FL, 33913.

Jackie was born July 26, 1930, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Heilman H. "Jack" Hunt and Ruth Anne (Hollingsworth) Hunt. She married John K. "Kelly" Yokley on September 26, 1948, in Decatur.

Jackie was a lifetime member of Life Foursquare Church and was extremely active in the church; including the choir, United Foursquare Women, Sunday school teacher; she loved her church family and prayed for them daily. She was a volunteer for St. Mary's Hospital and enjoyed making crafts and sewing.

Jackie was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend. She loved having her family in her home and feeding them: loving every moment with them. Her family and friends knew they could always go to her for prayer.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Kelly; children: Erma (Tim) Rhodes of Decatur, David Yokley of Blue Mound, Daniel Yokley of Harristown, Sandra (Rodger) Reed of Illiopolis; grandchildren: Kelly Schaal, Miranda Cribbs, Judson Rhodes, Tina Yokley, Tonya Branco, Christopher Yokley, Jennifer Wilson, Joshua Yokley, Amanda Hoyt, Nick Yokley, Caitlin Reed; great-grandchildren: Kelsey Pigati, Keldon Pigati, Ashton Cribbs, Jaycee West, Dannika Cribbs, Isaac Rhodes, Elijah Rhodes, Makayla Branco, Jacob Wertin, Braydon Wilson, Ethan Wilson, Lily Yokley, Breanna Yokley, Titus Yokley, Colin Yokley, Isaiah Yokley, Elayna Hoyt, Elijah Yokley, Delilah Yokley; great-great-grandchildren: Savannah Cribbs, Saylor Cribbs, and Gideon West.

She was preceded in death by her parents, twin brothers, and one sister.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.