Ernest Frederick Bennett

Ernie was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of the South Tower Community Church. Ernie served four years in the US Army and retired from Caterpillar in Decatur, Illinois. He enjoyed his antique vehicles and was a member of the Early Idlers Car Club in Decatur, Illinois. He was a self-taught artist that loved to draw. He loved spending time with his wife traveling to fairs with their E & J Concessions stand. He loved the Chicago Cubs and for his 80th birthday, they won the 2016 World Series. Ernie lived his life full of love, devoted to his family.