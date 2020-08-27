× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Ernest W. "Abe" Ozier, 92, of Shelbyville, formerly of Arthur, passed away at 10:35 p.m. Monday (August 24, 2020) at St John's Hospital in Springfield.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Arthur United Methodist Church with Pastors Jill Bunker and Seth Schutte officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery with military rites accorded by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Arthur American Legion Post #479. The family asks that everyone attending please wear a mask and casual attire.

Abe was born on May 19, 1928 near Sullivan, Illinois; the son of Ernest and Mabel Ozier. He married Margie Oye in Arthur on August 28, 1950. She passed away in 1997. He then married Cynthia Stretch in Shelbyville on October 13, 2001. She survives.