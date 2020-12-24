Ervin A. Yoder

Ervin started in the construction business working for Amos Miller Construction around 1964. He joined with a partner, Jake Chupp, to form C & Y Construction, then merged with the Schrock brothers to create OE Schrock Inc. They built many homes and apartments in a 75 mile radius and operated many divisions within the company, such as Coach House Garages, CHI Overhead Doors, Schrock Drywall, and New Home Construction & Remodeling. He later formed the Horizon Home Centers including Ace Hardware and branching out to Monticello Horizon and Schrock Kitchen cabinet stores in Decatur, Champaign, and Monticello. He became president of ILMDA (IL Lumber Material Dealers). He served on the board for MEDA (Mennonite Economic Development Association) for nine years which aided in assisting startup businesses with small scale loans. He was very interested in the development of Arthur and was active in the Arthur Area Economic Development Corporation. He was a member of Rotary for many years, enjoying the weekly lunches at Yoder's (the original restaurant he built). Ervin always felt that his best achievement was providing jobs for many people through the years, so it was painful to sell the Horizon operation and retire. But it also gave him the opportunity to take the whole family on trips to Mexico, Hawaii, the Dells, and spend some time in Phoenix as well. He was also able experience trips to see our son, who has made his home in beautiful New Zealand.