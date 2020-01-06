Ervin E. "Jiggs" McKinney
NIANTIC — Ervin E. “Jiggs” McKinney, 78, of Niantic, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Memorial services will be 12:00 P.M. Friday, January 10, at Niantic United Methodist Church, with visitation from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Memorials may be made to Niantic United Methodist Church or the donor's church of choice.

Jiggs was born April 12, 1941, in Decatur, the son of Paul and Naomi (Fonner) McKinney. He married Virginia “Ginger” Howard in Decatur on September 29, 1962. For 32 years, Jiggs worked as a conductor, then as a yard master, first for Illinois Terminal, then Norfolk Western, then for Norfolk Southern. He was the Niantic Township Road Commissioner for 24 years, on the Niantic Village Board, and former Mayor. Jiggs provided the 4th of July fireworks for Niantic for over 30 years. He also coached baseball and girls softball for many years, was a member of Niantic United Methodist Church, and was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Ginger of Niantic; children, Randy McKinney and wife Dawn of Harristown, Joel McKinney and wife Suzy of Westfield, IN, Jeff McKinney and wife Chris of Niantic, Dale McKinney and wife Ann of Decatur, Jill Book and husband Fred of Niantic, Carol Stacey and husband Jed of Illiopolis. Paul McKinney and wife Rae of Harristown, and John McKinney of Decatur; 32 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Jiggs was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, two brothers, and one granddaughter.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

