Ervin E. "Jiggs" McKinney

Memorial services will be 12:00 P.M. Friday, January 10, at Niantic United Methodist Church, with visitation from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Memorials may be made to Niantic United Methodist Church or the donor's church of choice.

Jiggs was born April 12, 1941, in Decatur, the son of Paul and Naomi (Fonner) McKinney. He married Virginia “Ginger” Howard in Decatur on September 29, 1962. For 32 years, Jiggs worked as a conductor, then as a yard master, first for Illinois Terminal, then Norfolk Western, then for Norfolk Southern. He was the Niantic Township Road Commissioner for 24 years, on the Niantic Village Board, and former Mayor. Jiggs provided the 4th of July fireworks for Niantic for over 30 years. He also coached baseball and girls softball for many years, was a member of Niantic United Methodist Church, and was a U.S. Navy veteran.