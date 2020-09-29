Esther Elizabeth (Lange) Carlson

Esther was born on Kelley Island, OH, the oldest daughter of William J. Lange and Hazel (Dining) Lange. She married Harry Lee Carlson on March 24, 1951 in Sandusky, OH. Esther attended school on Kelley Island and graduated from Clyde High School and Millikin University. Esther taught school in Ohio and Decatur for District 61 until she retired in 1983. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and active in several church groups: the Covenant Class, Church Quilters, and Women's Circle. Esther enjoyed traveling, playing cards, square dancing, wintering in Texas and Florida and spending time with family and friends.