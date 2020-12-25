MT. ZION — Esther J. McEvoy of Mt. Zion, IL, our dear mother and grandmother, passed away December 20, 2020. Esther was born in Ford City, Pennsylvania, on June 23, 1924 to Clarence Frederick and Jennie Rose Burdett. She was the seventh born of eight children. Esther had a happy, idyllic childhood, growing up in a large family. Many of her aunts, uncles, and cousins lived only a door or two away. Esther's family spent summers at their family camp in the nearby hills. She played, explored, and learned to have a great appreciation of nature. Esther graduated from Ford City High School in 1942, when many of her classmates joined the war effort during World War II. Because she was an excellent math and science student, she was recruited by Pittsburgh Plate Glass (PPG) to work in the laboratory of the Ford City glass plant.

She married Richard J. McEvoy, the love of her life, on May 28, 1949. He was the handsome and brave Army Air Corps soldier, who just happened to live on the opposite corner of her block. They were married for 55 years and raised three children.