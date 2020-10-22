SHELBYVILLE — Esther June Eigsti, 84, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Mt. Hermon Cemetery, near Shelbyville, IL with Pastor Lonnie Stewart officiating. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.