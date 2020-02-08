SHELBYVILLE -- Esther L. Sanchez, 70, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 8:38 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 in her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL.