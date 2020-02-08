SHELBYVILLE -- Esther L. Sanchez, 70, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 8:38 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 in her residence.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL.
Memorials may be given to the Shelbyville Memorial Sunken Garden.
Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com
To plant a tree in memory of Esther Sanchez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.