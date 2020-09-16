× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Esther M. Rogers, 85, of Decatur, Illinois passed away at 5:00 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, with her family by her side.

A service to celebrate Esther's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery, Decatur. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In keeping with the State of Illinois pandemic requirements, social distancing and face coverings are recommended for all services. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Esther was born February 16, 1935, in Benton, Illinois the daughter of Jimmie and Ruby (Holman) Bell. She married James Rogers on May 16, 1952. Esther had begun her work career for General Electric and most recently served as the Office Manager for Prairie Cardiovascular. She attended GT Assembly of God Church. Esther enjoyed fashion and was an accomplished artist. Her greatest passion was her family. She loved attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, plays, musicals, and concerts. She gave them relentless encouragement and unconditional love.