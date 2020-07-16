Ethel Andrew Crumble
DECATUR — Ethel Andrew Crumble, 85, of Houston, Texas formerly of Decatur, IL passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2020.

Services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Walker Funeral Service with visitation one hour prior to service. Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service. www.walkerfs.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Crumble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

