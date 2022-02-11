DECATUR — Ethel F. Wagner, 81, of Decatur, passed away February 9, 2022.

Funeral service will be 4:00 PM, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3:00 - 4:00 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Following CDC Guidelines, masks will be required. Private Family Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park, Bolder, CO. Memorials in Ethel's honor may be made to Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation.

Ethel was born October 14, 1940 in Galion, OH, the daughter of James Clay and Avis Stevens (Mell) Cooper. She married Thomas Wagner and he preceded her in death. Ethel enjoyed crafts, sewing and was an animal lover - especially her Schnauzers.

She is survived by her son, James Wagner (Alice Rogers) of Salina, KS; daughter, Katherine (Jess) Wade of Mt. Pulaski; and granddaughter, Jessi Wade.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Thomas.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to: Phil "Mr. Fancy Pants;" DMH ICU nurses and staff - especially Courtney and Brett; and DMH 4th Floor nurses and staff - especially Maria and NaKisha for your compassionate care of Ethel - thank you.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.