Sept. 17, 1930 - July 28, 2022

DECATUR — Ethel P. Haebich, 91, of Decatur, IL, passed away July 28, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Memorial services will be at a later date. Memorials in Ethel's honor may be made to First United Methodist Church, Decatur, or Today's Champions, 5656 Kenyon Trail, Noblesville, IN, 46062.

Ethel was born, September 17, 1930, in Wapella, IL, the daughter of Herbert and Bertha Josephine (Munion) Parks. She married William Kenneth Haebich on August 9, 1952, and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2007.

Ethel was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was very active in the church, and served on various boards and committees. Ethel was a member of the PEO Chapter GR. She loved reading and doing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her children: Ken (Yvonne Antonacci) Haebich of Chicago, IL, Roger (Brook) Haebich of Decatur, Beth (Ben) Hodgin of Noblesville, IN; grandson, Ben William Hodgin; siblings: Mary Szymkoski, Jayne (Pete) Hanes, James (Cheryl) Parks.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; sisters: Mary Morgan, Virginia Hanes, Margaret Parks, and Patricia Hoffmann; brothers: Joseph, William, Robert, and Richard Parks.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.