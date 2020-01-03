Eugene C. Rowe

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Pastor Marge Overlot officiating. Masonic Rites will be held by the George A. Sentel Lodge #764. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Eugene was born February 17, 1920, in Decatur; the son of Willard Cass and Harriett Amanda (Pinney) Rowe. He married Helen Louise Shelton on March 26, 1941 in Bethany; she preceded him in death on January 18, 2016. Eugene loved his family, farm and his Lord.He is survived by his son, William (Cheryl) Rowe of Bethany; daughter, Judy Hormell of Duarte, CA. He is also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 74 years, Helen and son-in-law, Dr. Sid Hormell.Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com