 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eugene D. "Gene" Wooters
0 entries

Eugene D. "Gene" Wooters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eugene D. "Gene" Wooters

FINDLAY — Eugene D. "Gene" Wooters, 77, of Findlay, IL passed away at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 in OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, IL.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Wright Cemetery, near Findlay, IL with Pastor Mike Reynolds officiating. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Faith Covenant Church, Findlay, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News