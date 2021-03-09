DECATUR — Eugene Dale Snyder, 82, passed away March 8, 2021 at Randall Residence in Decatur.

Gene was born January 14, 1939, the son of Marshall and Alice Snyder. He married Linda Doyle on May 24, 1963 in Decatur. They adopted their beloved daughter Beth in 1971.

Gene served proudly in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army. He later worked for Staley's and then became an over-the-road truck driver. He was a member of the Pilgrim Lutheran Church and a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Linda; daughter Liesbeth "Beth" Bolyard and husband Bill of Decatur; grandchildren: Christopher McCormick and wife Taylor, and Tyler McCormick; and great-grandchildren: Landry and Mason. Gene was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials may be left to Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Decatur and the Wounded Warriors Fund.

Condolences may be left to Gene's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com . The funeral service will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#49762.