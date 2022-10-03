Jan. 8, 1932 - Oct. 1, 2022

MACON — Eugene Donald Burns, 90, of Macon passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Carriage Crossing Assisted Living, Decatur.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Macon Cemetery following the funeral service.

Mr. Burns was born, Jan. 8, 1932, in Decatur, the son of Donald and M. Lovene Burns. After high school he joined the U.S. Army and served proudly in the Korean Conflict for four years. He later worked for Wabash and then Norfolk and Western Railroad, retiring after forty-four years. He was a life-long cabinet maker.

He attended the Calvary Baptist Church in Moweaqua, Tabernacle Baptist Church and Salem Baptist Church of Decatur.

Surviving are his children: Gary Burns and his wife Marty of Dana, IN, Garyle Hinton of Phoenix, AZ, Kevin Burns and wife Patty of Mt. Zion, David Burns and wife Becky of Macon, Tammy Keelin and husband George of Utopia, TX; stepsons: Skip (Marlene) Miller and Erie Miller, both of Taylorville, IL; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Burns was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, his first wife JoAnn and second wife Nema.

