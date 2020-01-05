FORSYTH -- Eugene “Dutch” Brookhouzen, 103, of Forsyth, passed away January 4, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Rick Weltin, celebrant. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 am Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dutch's honor may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of donor's choice.

Dutch was born January 27, 1916 in Chicago, the son of Lawrence and Hortense (Valentine) Brookhouzen. He married Jennilee Draffen on July 27, 1940 in Peoria. She preceded him in death February, 1996. Dutch married Nellie Downs in 1997 and she preceded him in death in August, 2019. Dutch proudly served our country in the Coast Guard Reserves in Peoria during WWII. He retired from Caterpillar in January, 1981 after 46 years of service in the Product Engineering Department in Peoria and Decatur. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and American Legion Post 105.

Surviving are his children: Shari (Mike) Mulvany of Springfield, Robert (Sandy) Brookhouzen of Decatur, Teri Starkey (Wes Anderson) of Springfield; Stepdaughter Linda May of Decatur; Stepson Larry Downs (Suzanne Crouch) of Evansville, IL; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.