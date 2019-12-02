NEWTON — Eugene Jackson Moore age 99, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 7:22 AM – Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois.
Funeral services celebrating Eugene's life will be held at 11:00 AM – Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Pastor Amy Jeffries officiating. Burial will be in the Mound (Cowden) Cemetery in Cowden, Illinois, with military rites. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. In loving memory of Eugene, memorials may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Eugene was born on December 9, 1919, in Cowden, Illinois, the son of Noble E. and Cecile Lois (MacMillian) Moore. He married Sylvia Lucille Diel on August 26, 1946, in Olney, Illinois, and she preceded him in death on May 21, 2019.
Eugene served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He served from 1941 to 1945, as a Lieutenant JG stationed aboard the USS Barry APD-29 naval ship.
Eugene graduated from the University of Illinois, where he earned his Bachelor's degree and Master's degree. Eugene taught Band and English for many years. He taught in the Macon School system and at the Eisenhower High School in Decatur.
Eugene was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, Jasper Post #20 American Legion and the Jasper County retired teachers association. He enjoyed traveling.
Eugene is survived by:
Children – Janice (Daniel) Witt of Newton, Illinois; Ronald E. (Shirley) Moore of Poplar Bluff, Missouri and Richard D. (Kendy) Moore of Oswego, Illinois Grandchildren – Trevor (Amy) Moore, Mallory (Dan) Yanchus and Trent Moore Great Grandchildren – Emily Moore and Graham Moore Brother – Paul Moore of Newton, Illinois
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, wife, granddaughter Jennifer Witt, brothers Charles Moore and Fred Moore.
