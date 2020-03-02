LATHAM- Eugene L. “Gene” Letterly, 87, of Latham passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home in Latham.

Gene was born on August 9, 1932 in Latham, IL the son of Herman and Anna (Howe) Letterly. He married Frances Maske on August 21, 1952 in Mt. Pulaski, IL. She survives in Latham.

Gene is also survived by his sons, Robert (Libby) Letterly of Springfield, Gary (Lynn) Letterly of Latham, Roger (Kim) Letterly of Latham, and Jerry Letterly of Latham; his twin sister, Emogene (Lloyd) Gieske of Broadwell; his grandchildren, Mark, Adam, Max, Aaron, Kevin, Cameron, Jordan, and Sophia; and his eight great-grandchildren.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents; and his sons, Darrell and Larry.

Gene was a Latham Volunteer Firefighter, a member of the Lincoln/Logan County Tractor Club, and The Warrensburg Sportsman Club. Gene loved spending time in his garage, especially wood crafting with old wood, metal working, or tractor restoration.

Services for Gene will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service (9:00-11:00 am) also at the church. Burial will follow the services at Lake Bank Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Gene’s name to Zion Lutheran School in Mt. Pulaski. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mt. Pulaski, IL.

