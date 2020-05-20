DECATUR -- Eugene Marvin Carter, 87, of Decatur, Illinois, died on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Visitation will be 10 A.M. Friday, May 22 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, Illinois with graveside at 11 A.M. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, Illinois.
The family requests that memorial gifts be made to The Children's Heart Foundation to support congenital heart defect research. Gifts may be made online at www.ChildrensHeartFoundation.org or sent by check to: The Children's Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062-1500
Eugene was born February 18, 1933 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Donald Raymond and Myrtle (Nelson) Carter. He married Patricia Anderson in February, 1969 in Decatur, Illinois.
He worked for Kopetz, Inc., Superior Welding Company, and operated Spring Green Lawn Care. Eugene loved crappy fishing.
Eugene is survived by his son Rodney Carter and wife Julie of Decatur, Illinois, daughters Marva Conner and husband J.C. of Savanna, Georgia, and Chris Myers and husband Don of Springfield, Illinois; stepson Mark Ferguson of Decatur, Illinois; 2 grandchildren, Tara Myers of Decatur, Illinois, and Travis Booth and wife Kristen of Overland Park, Kansas; and great-grandchildren Tabitha Myers of Decatur, Illinois, and Madeline Booth of Overland Park, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia, and grandson Brian.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
