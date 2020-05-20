× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR -- Eugene Marvin Carter, 87, of Decatur, Illinois, died on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Visitation will be 10 A.M. Friday, May 22 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, Illinois with graveside at 11 A.M. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, Illinois.

The family requests that memorial gifts be made to The Children's Heart Foundation to support congenital heart defect research. Gifts may be made online at www.ChildrensHeartFoundation.org or sent by check to: The Children's Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062-1500

Eugene was born February 18, 1933 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Donald Raymond and Myrtle (Nelson) Carter. He married Patricia Anderson in February, 1969 in Decatur, Illinois.

He worked for Kopetz, Inc., Superior Welding Company, and operated Spring Green Lawn Care. Eugene loved crappy fishing.