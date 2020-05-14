Eugene William Timmerman

Gene loved his family and enjoyed life. Over the years he attended many NASCAR races and still enjoyed watching them. He attended the Bement Opry every other Friday with family and friends. He also enjoyed tinkering with his collectibles. He was a farmer, retired from A.E. Staleys Co., and owned and operated Timmerman Trucking. Gene proudly served our country in the U.S. Army and retired from the Illinois National Guard 106th Aviation Battalion. He was a member and president of Eagles Aerie #507, a volunteer fireman for the Cerro Gordo fire department, an auxiliary deputy for the Macon County Sheriffs' Department, and a member of the American Truck Historical Society Lincoln Trails Chapter. Gene attended the Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren.