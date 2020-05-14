OAKLEY -- Eugene (Gene) William Timmerman, 84, of Oakley, Illinois, passed away May 10, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, Illinois.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cross Cemetery, Oakley, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Cerro Gordo Fire Department, Cerro Gordo American Legion Post 117, or the A.E. Staley Museum.
Gene was born on July 9, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Ekke William and Irene Mae (Walker) Timmerman. He married Marilyn Ruth Matherly on August 27, 1959 in Decatur, Illinois.
Gene loved his family and enjoyed life. Over the years he attended many NASCAR races and still enjoyed watching them. He attended the Bement Opry every other Friday with family and friends. He also enjoyed tinkering with his collectibles. He was a farmer, retired from A.E. Staleys Co., and owned and operated Timmerman Trucking. Gene proudly served our country in the U.S. Army and retired from the Illinois National Guard 106th Aviation Battalion. He was a member and president of Eagles Aerie #507, a volunteer fireman for the Cerro Gordo fire department, an auxiliary deputy for the Macon County Sheriffs' Department, and a member of the American Truck Historical Society Lincoln Trails Chapter. Gene attended the Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren.
Surviving are his children: Randy and wife Connie Hoehn of Cerro Gordo, Illinois, Dennis Hoehn of Cerro Gordo, Illinois, Tammy and husband Mike Nuding of Oakley, Illinois, and Penny Timmerman of Decatur, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marilyn of 57 years, brother Eldon Walker Timmerman, son Eugene William Timmerman Jr., daughter Diane Sue (Hoehn) Greenwood, granddaughter Lisa Marie Timmerman, and grandson Robert William Greenwood.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
