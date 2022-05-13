Eugenia (Jean) E. Graham

Aug. 25, 1941 - May 07, 2022

DECATUR — Eugenia (Jean) Elizabeth Edwards (Stowell) Graham, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away suddenly on May 07, 2022, in Palmdale, CA. She was 80 years old.

Jean was born in Decatur to Floyd and Mary Edwards on August 25, 1941, and graduated from Steven Decatur High School in 1959. She married John Paul Stowell in 1961, and the two moved to California where they raised four daughters in Newhall.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Graham of South Gate; her first husband, John Paul Stowell; parents, Floyd and Mary Edwards; siblings: Hank Edwards, John Edwards, Jim Edwards, Mary (Edwards) Dearing, and Rose (Edwards) Robb.

She is survived by sister, Joyce Curtis of Effingham, IL; daughters: Paula (Bill) Ott, Connie (Raul) Gonzalez, Patti (Jim) Tilton, Cynthia (Geoff) Myles; grandchildren: Tyler (Yureli) Huffman, Megan Huffman, Amanda (Oscar) Garcia, Spencer Gonzalez, Brianna Gonzalez, Travis Gonzalez, James (Amy) Tilton, Jonathan Tilton, Justin Tilton, Jason Tilton, Krista Myles, Amber (Eric) Bowers, Jared Myles; and great-grandchildren: Thiago Huffman, Landon Garcia, and Logan Garcia.

Jean was a smart, motivated, hard worker who was a good friend and neighbor to many. She worked fulltime until she was 72, was valedictorian of her paralegal college, and excelled in every position she held including President of the CSEA and transportation dispatcher for the athletes of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Jean enjoyed golf, baking, serving her church community, blackjack, rooting for the Cardinals, and hosting holidays for her extended family. Her daughters have appreciated her selfless support and quiet leadership over the years as well as the many family vacations, beach trips, and homemade goodies she lovingly provided over the years.

She will be dearly missed by all. A private family ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 14 in Palmdale, CA.