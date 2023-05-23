Feb. 1, 1934 - May 22, 2023

DECATUR — Eula "Faye" Perry, 89, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park.

Faye was born February 1, 1934, in Kirksville, MO, the daughter of Herschel and Sarah Fern (Evans) Sevits. She married Myron Clyde Perry on June 28, 1952. Faye worked for Dr. McGee for 15 years. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and loved preparing delicious meals for her family. Faye was devoted to Jesus and had a servant's heart. She was a member of Fellowship Church in Mt. Zion.

Surviving are her husband of 71 years, Myron; sons: Roger (Jackie) Perry of Decatur, and Randy (Monica) Perry of Decatur; grandchildren: Mike (Erica) Perry of Decatur, Chris Perry of Decatur, Ryan (Bobbi) Perry of Pearl, Jared (Krista) Perry of Decatur and Katie (Josh) Slaughterback of Rochester; great-grandchildren: Madeline Perry, Tristan Pruitt, Taylor Pruitt, Piper Slaughterback, Quinn Slaughterback, Rubey Slaughterback, Tristan Gray, Ava Gray, Reyna Perry, Zane Perry, Kade Perry, Jace Perry, Tage Perry, Haze Perry, Shiloh Perry, Gabe Perry and Bianca Perry; and sister-in-law, Barbara Sevits of Decatur.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Howard Sevits.

