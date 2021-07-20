DECATUR — Eula Mae Baltimore Spates passed on July 15, 2021 at the age of 77. Eula was the daughter of Earl and Willie (Bond) Baltimore. She is survived by sons: Brian Manns and Tracy (April) Manns; brothers: Charles (Karen) Baltimore and James (Gertrude) Baltimore; sister: Barbie (Billy) Rogers; granddaughters: Ashley Manns and Paula Manns; and great-grandchildren: Miyah, Nyomi, Jaeden, and Kahalil. Eula was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Baltimore, and son Michael Griffin.
Eula was a member of New Beginnings Church, and her avid knitting brought joy and comfort to various charities, friend, and family. She enjoyed a career as an LPN at St. Mary's Hospital and then retired as a Librarian from the Decatur Public Library.
Memorial service will be at New Beginnings Church 2606 IL-121 N, Decatur, IL. Visitation will start at 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service directly after at 12:00 noon on July 24, 2021. " …..she is not sent away, but only sent before; like unto a star which, going out of sight, does not die and vanish, but shines in another hemisphere." -Samuel Rutherford
