Eula Marie Martin Kuhns

Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held one-hour prior to the services. The family requests face masks to be worn and please practice social distancing. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Allenville Christian Church.

Eula was born November 11, 1922, in Mattoon, the daughter of Hugh L. and Erma Lucille (Monical) Martin. She married Kenneth E. Kuhns on September 13, 1942 at the Allenville Christian Church; he preceded her in death on May 8, 2013. During World War II she worked at Lukas-Harold Plant making Norden Bombsights. She also worked at Eli Lilly and the Indiana State Unemployment Office. Eula was a longtime member of the Harper Chapel United Methodist Church in Osage Beach, MO. She was known for her love of family, sunsets over the lake, and her delight in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family is grateful for her devotion to genealogy; she recorded generations of family history and gave generously to others in pursuit of the same. Two of her books, Monical Family Tree and Bushue Family Tree, can be found in the Library of Congress.