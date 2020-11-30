CLINTON — Eunice Koeller Harbach 95 of Clinton, IL passed away at 8:48 AM, November 26, 2020 at her family residence, Clinton, IL.

Private family graveside services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Rev. Paul Stroup officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Write Stuff for Kids or Doggone Disabilities, PO Box 163, Clinton, IL 61727.

Eunice was born April 14, 1925 in Freeport, IL the daughter of Walter and Lillian (Busecras) Koeller. She married Virgil Harbach on October 25, 1945 in Corpus Christi, TX. He passed away June 26, 2018. They were married 72 years.

Survivors include her children: Pamela (Richard) Graves, Clinton, IL; Beth (Dr. Michael) Sprague, Columbus, OH; and Curtis (Vickie) Harbach, Clinton, IL; six grandchildren: Amber Brinkoetter, (fiance, Brad Miller), Clinton, IL; Wesley (Andrea) Graves, Clinton, IL; Kristen (Geoff) Hoyt, Clinton, IL; Jaclynn (Jack) Powers, Clinton, IL; Dr. Katie Sprague (husband, Matt Salmon), Columbus, OH; and Ryan (Katie) Sprague, Columbus, OH; and 14 great-grandchildren.